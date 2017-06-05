Voxengo CRTIV Chorus review

A more than worthwhile plugin let down only by its limited number of presets.

Voxengo’s understated chorus plugin (VST/AU/AAX) features four “operators” (ie, modulated delays) per channel and keeps things eminently simple with just seven primary controls.

The modulating LFO Frequency ranges from 0.1 to 10Hz, while the base delay time runs from 0 to 30ms. Separate knobs control the Depth of the effect and the amount of dry signal present at the output, while the bipolar Feedback control enables thickening up of the delays for deeper chorusing, and (small) spatial and flanging effects. Finally, the Wet Cut knob dials in a low-pass filter on the wet signal, with the cutoff sweepable from 21kHz to 20Hz.

There’s nothing fancy about CRTIV Chorus, that’s for sure, but it sounds gorgeous - wide, dense, rich and wonderfully wobbly when it wants to be - and couldn’t be easier to use.

Of course, it also includes all the usual Voxengo niceties – A/B comparison, scalable UI, multiple skins, copious preferences, etc - and the only minor let-down is the meagre library of only ten presets.