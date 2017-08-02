New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (August 2017)
LunaStone Big Fella
“A robust, natural-sounding drive/distortion suited for rock but versatile enough for other styles.”
4 out of 5
Supro 1310 Tremolo
“Two classic US amp-style trems in one pedal with optional valve-like grit.”
4.5 out of 5
LunaStone Wise Guy
“A naturally touch-sensitive overdrive and boost that will get your amp cooking.”
4 out of 5
Ernie Ball Ambient Delay
“Provided you’ve got the loot, this is a superb one-stop ambience shop.”
4 out of 5
Carl Martin Andy Timmons Compressor
“A smart idea for your ’board in a user-friendly format.”
4 out of 5
Carl Martin Greg Howe Signature Lick Box
“If the channel voicings suit your sonic ambitions, there’s plenty of drive/distortion placed practicality all in one box here. Neat.”
4 out of 5
Patrick James Eggle Macon Single Cut
“A flawless, stunning guitar!”
5 out of 5
Free The Tone AS-1R Ambi Space
“A superb studio-quality reverb.”
4 out of 5
Fender American Professional Telecaster Deluxe Shawbucker
“Old-school has just gone very mainstream.”
4.5 out of 5
Charvel Joe Duplantier Signature Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 2 HH
“A superb guitar that will please Gojira fans and non-fans alike.”
5 out of 5
Line 6 Helix LT
“If you’ve been tempted by this type of high-end unit but put off by the price, Line 6 has just made it easier for you.”
4.5 out of 5
Electro-Harmonix Canyon
“A grand Canyon, indeed.”
5 out of 5
Martin D-16E
“The player-friendly depth and richer balance to the character proves an addictive combination.”
4.5 out of 5
Rivolta Combinata Deluxe Trem
“It’s not a cheap-as-chips impulse buy, but for any player drawing on 50s and 60s tones - and quite a bit more - with a matching aesthetic, we’d recommend auditioning this piece.”
4.5 out of 5
Ibanez 850 Fuzz Mini
“Sometimes the best things do come in small packages.”
5 out of 5
Way Huge Conquistador Fuzzstortion
“Well worth a look if you’re after epic fuzz.”
4 out of 5
Fairfield Circuitry Unpleasant Surprise
“A well built pedal that’s also loads of fun.”
4 out of 5
Fender Mustang GT 40
“The price for all this power is almost too good to be true - these will fly off the shelf.”
4 out of 5
Vox MV50 Clean Head
“A credible step into the future and proof that, after over half a century, the Vox spirit of innovation is still very much alive.”
4.5 out of 5
Blackstar LT-Echo 10
“At such an affordable price it’s hard not to like the LT-Echo 10.”
4 out of 5
Vox MV50 AC Head
“From beginner to pro, the 6P1-powered MV50 could very well turn out to be a game-changer.”
4.5 out of 5
Vox MV50 Rock Head
“Superb innovation from Vox.”
4.5 out of 5
