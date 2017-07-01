LunaStone Big Fella

A robust, natural-sounding drive/distortion suited for rock but versatile enough for other styles.

This two-footswitch pedal combines an overdrive and a boost section, each operating independently so you can have boost, overdrive or both together.

Overdrive has standard Gain, Volume and Tone, plus a choice of OD1 and OD2 voicings, selected via a toggle switch.

LunaStone describes its overdrive pedals as “True Overdrive”; their drive is created purely from cascading gain stages, rather than clipping diodes, and that manifests itself in a valve-like sound with natural compression.

OD1 is less gainy and excels at sounds just on the edge of breaking up, to low-level crunchy overdrive. OD2 gets into higher-gain territory, from Marshall-style rhythm raunch to full-on harmonically rich, smooth distortion for sustaining leads.

Tonally, the sound is full with plenty of thick bottom-end like a cranked stack, but still transparent enough to let your core tone shine through.