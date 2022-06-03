NAMM 2022 LIVE: All the big music gear news as it breaks: new guitars, amps, synths and more

Live
NAMM 2022: And, we're back! The Winter NAMM Show finally returns to its California home after two years away… except it's summer.
A lot has changed since we last hit the halls of the cavernous Anaheim Convention Centre, but NAMM means the same as it ever did: lovely new music making gear, and lots of it.
Many of the world's biggest manufacturers will be unveiling and generally showing off their freshest guitars, amps, pedals, synths, recoding gear, drums and more.
As you'd expect, we'll be here on the show floor, bringing you the cream of the crop across MusicRadar and here in this live blog.
Custom guitars might not be everyone’s thing and often out of the reach of most budgets, but there’s no denying that this Haunted Mansion paint job on Minarik Guitars’ Scroll model is very well done indeed...
Audient talked us through its new EVO16 interface, and we’re intrigued to say the least. The headline here is the SmartGain technology, which uses advanced algorithms to automatically adjust gain levels across all 16 channels, making home recording for drummers an absolute breeze.
Look, but don't touch
Rhodes brought along one of its 75th Anniversary Edition MK8’s to NAMM this year, of which only ten were made. Look, but don’t touch...
Burning questions
9 guitar gear questions we want to see answered at NAMM 2022
The Winter NAMM Show is finally back in California after two years away… except it's summer. Yes, a lot has changed since the pandemic and while it saw guitar sales rocket, a lack of physical gatherings meant trade shows will virtual-only affairs. NAMM's return means new gear and lots of it, though there's some notable absences.
These include Fender, Gibson and PRS; all three have chosen not to exhibit for 2022's show. However, that could give a lot of other brands the chance to shine even brighter with launches and will be reporting on the key new gear all as the show progresses here. We also hope to find answers regarding where the electric guitar, effects pedal, guitar amp and acoustic guitar markets are heading, and these are our most pressing questions…
Tosin Abasi and Ernie Ball Music Man collaborate on Kaizen seven-string guitar
Tosin Abasi has proven he's not just a maverick guitarist, but a guitar designer too. While we love the classic guitar shapes, we've really enjoyed the sense of innovation and evolution Tosin brings to his Abasi Concepts electric guitars. The last few years have seen him reach new heights in the field, but now he's chosen to collaborate with Ernie Ball Music Man on a new seven-string guitar; Kaizen.
Focusrite joins the podcasting conversation with new Vocaster audio interface range
Focusrite wants to talk about its new Vocaster audio interface range, which is designed specifically for podcasting. This comprises two devices, both of which promise great audio quality and to “remove technical hassle”, leaving you to get down to some serious chat.
Despite their simplicity, Vocaster One and Two (as they’re known) also come with podcast-friendly features such as Auto Gain, which will set your levels, and an Enhance feature to ensure that your voice sounds crystal clear. Three presets are included here to make things even easier.
Martin announces Rich Robinson Custom signature D-28 acoustic guitar
The Martin D-28 is the ideal songwriter's companion so it makes sense Rich Robinson's 1954 model passed down from his father is the basis for his signature acoustic guitar. But it's also a first for Martin too.
The company have never replicated a guitar for a signature model to this level of aesthetic detail before; down to the wear and tear from decades in the Robinson family and writing Black Crowes songs.
