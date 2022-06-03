NAMM 2022 LIVE: All the big music gear news as it breaks: new guitars, amps, synths and more

NAMM 2022: And, we're back! The Winter NAMM Show finally returns to its California home after two years away… except it's summer.

A lot has changed since we last hit the halls of the cavernous Anaheim Convention Centre, but NAMM means the same as it ever did: lovely new music making gear, and lots of it.

Many of the world's biggest manufacturers will be unveiling and generally showing off their freshest guitars, amps, pedals, synths, recoding gear, drums and more.

As you'd expect, we'll be here on the show floor, bringing you the cream of the crop across MusicRadar and here in this live blog.

Bookmark us now, and stay tuned...