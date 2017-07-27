Rich Robinson talks The Magpie Salute, creativity and The Black Crowes' end

Positivity certainly feels like the right word to describe Rich’s latest musical escapades in The Magpie Salute.

It all began when the guitarist had finished up on fourth solo record Flux and got invited to play the Woodstock Sessions at Applehead Studios, New York. To make the performance extra special, he decided to call up some friends from the past.

I like Rich, but back then I never knew if I liked him. I never got a chance to know him, there was always something in the middle

“I’ve been doing this for almost 30 years now and I felt like I wanted people in my life that had an understanding of my musical language and the songs I’d composed,” he admits.

“Marc [Ford] had some guitars in the Crowes locker in New York and when the flood happened only a few made it,” he says of the 2012 flood caused by Hurricane Sandy that devastated The Black Crowes’ gear in storage. “I got a friend to give the guitars back and we started communicating.”

Having not spoken in the decade since Marc’s second tenure in the group (his first ending in dismissal for excessive drug use) the two musicians gradually rebuilt old bridges…

“I didn’t have a direct line to Rich,” offers Marc, who played on 1992 chart-topper The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion, its 1994 follow-up Amorica and parting release 1996’s Three Snakes And One Charm.

“We didn’t speak at all until this thing started. When I was asked how I felt about playing, it was like, ‘Dude, of course, there was never a problem there!’ No one was ever mad at the music. I like Rich, but back then I never knew if I liked him. I never got a chance to know him, there was always something in the middle.

“When a band splits to its core and brothers are involved, everyone has to choose a side. There’s a division immediately and it’s bad from the beginning. But you know what? It wasn’t rotten because it was beautiful too. Everything great comes at a cost, I guess.”

Along with fellow Crowes Sven Pipien on bass and keyboard player Eddie Harsch - who sadly passed away last year - Rich began assembling a new-old band for his second appearance at the Woodstock Sessions. It was, in many ways, a life-changing decision…

“I said we should get together for some covers, maybe a few Crowes songs,” he reveals. “And it all just worked. Everything aligned and it was just there. We played and recorded the show, then went on our own way. I started to invent ways of making this happen more. I needed to figure out how this could be and how it could work. When we play things to each other, we instantly get it - we totally understand each other on a deeper musical level.”