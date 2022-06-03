NAMM 2022: Donner makes its debut at the show with the DMI Smart guitar that could help you play better

•GEAR EXPO SUMMER 2022: all the latest gear from NAMM and beyond

NAMM 2022: Expect to hear more and more about smart acoustic guitars; especially now Donner has entered the market with an instrument that could be a huge step to improvement for beginner players.

Donner's DMI Smart Guitar sees the brand partnering with the renowned Berklee College of Music for its companion app to that "assists entry-level players in learning guitar with ease". Music production courses will also be included.

Light-up frets on its fingerboard will guide players, as well as an “intelligent hardware configuration DMI signal loop system” that we'll find out more about when we investigate on the show floor in our live NAMM blog (opens in new tab).

The guitar itself features a choice of four colourways an AAA spruce top with AAA laminated mahogany back and sides. It's expected to be released later in 2022.