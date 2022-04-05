Novation unveils FLkey MIDI keyboards, its first dedicated FL Studio controllers

Novation has introduced the FLkey Mini and FLkey 37, its first dedicated MIDI keyboards for FL Studio. These integrate fully with Image-Line’s DAW, and promise “seamless music production and an intuitive workflow”.

As with many bespoke DAW controllers, the hope is that the FLkey range will enable you to do more without having to look at your screen and use your mouse or keyboard. You get direct access to the mixer and step sequencer, along with channel rack playability from the pads.

You can also control instruments and automation, browse presets from Image-Line plugins and assign custom controls.

As you might expect, FLkey Mini is the more portable of the two keyboards. This features 25 mini-keys in a compact package.

FLkey 37 has a 37-note full-size keyboard, making it a more playable device that’s designed for studio use. It also offers more features, including Channel rack control, Fixed Chord mode and User Chord mode, which enables producers to play custom chords with one finger. Scale Chord mode, meanwhile, makes it possible to play pre-made chords in eight different scales straight from FLkey’s pads.

Prices and release dates for the FLkeys are still TBC, but you can find out more on the Novation website.