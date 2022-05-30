Introducing the Donner DDP-80

By published

A new 88-note contender delivers stylish looks, with a great sound and price

Donner DDP-80 piano
(Image credit: Donner)

The hotly contested beginner piano market just got a little more crowded, with a great-looking new contender from multi-instrumentalist Donner competing for your cash.

Their DDP-80 goes all in to deliver piano-style, genuine wooden looks with a 1268mm-wide full-size keyboard casing that’s both accommodating for players yet compact enough to fit practically anywhere in your home. 

And instead of offering screens, buttons, options and bafflement the DDP-80 cleanly focuses on players and playing with an 88-note weighted Donner-built keyboard at the front and all controls and ports at the back out of sight.

The lower casing features a socket for the DDP-80’s included floor-mounted full three pedal unit, offering all the versatility and control of a full size piano and the two built in speakers (driven by a 2 x 20W amplifier) fire downwards from the piano’s lower chassis to fill the room with sound. 

Donner DDP-80 piano

(Image credit: Donner)

And that sound is a single multi-sampled French piano tone, expertly mapped across the keyboard at multiple velocities in order to recreate every nuance of the original tone. The result – when teamed with the playability and feel of that Donner keyboard – is a piano with all the presence, sound and class of a large, expensive, weighty original but in a controllable, versatile, home-friendly form factor.

Keeping things simple the DDP-80 sports only a volume dial and headphone jack (enabling near silent and completely silent practice and play) and a USB socket allowing you to use the Donner as a control keyboard for your favourite music software – including the Donner mobile music app complete with free lessons, of course. Alternatively plug the DDP-80 into your full-size DAW or recording system and create complete tracks in style.

Donner DDP-80 piano

(Image credit: Donner)

Of course, the DDP-80 also comes with an optional piano stool perfectly matching it for size and aesthetics and – via the optional Customised Music Stand – Donner can even engrave the DDP-80’s stand with words of your choice – adding a little touch of personalisation that the owner will love. 

The DDP-80 is available now for around £490. (opens in new tab)

MusicRadar Team
MusicRadar Team

MusicRadar is the number 1 website for music makers of all kinds, be they guitarists, drummers, keyboard players, djs or producers...

  • GEAR: We help musicians find the best gear with top-ranking gear round-ups and high- quality, authoritative reviews by a wide team of highly experienced experts.
  • TIPS: We also provide tuition, from bite-sized tips to advanced work-outs and guidance from recognised musicians and stars.
  • STARS: We talk to musicians and stars about their creative processes, and the nuts and bolts of their gear and technique. We give fans an insight into the actual craft of music making that no other music website can.