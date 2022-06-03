NAMM 2022: Go wild with the West Pest, Cre8audio’s buzzy new semi-modular synth

NAMM 2022: Cre8audio has unveiled the West Pest, a companion synth to the East Beast instrument that it showcased at Superbooth last month.

This is a semi-modular desktop synth that’s been created in partnership with Pittsburgh Modular Synthesizers, taking influence from Pittsburgh’s Voltage Research Lab synth.

The waveforms from this synth are run through the West Pest’s wavefolder, which amplifies them and folds them back onto themselves upwards of six times. The results, we’re assured, add “vast harmonic complexity and depth”.

There’s also the Dynamics Controller, which is designed to behave like a traditional filter, VCA and envelope generator all at once. This was inspired by the work of West Coast synth icon Don Buchla, then refined and modernised by the team at Pittsburgh.

Further sound-sculpting can be achieved by applying the new digital multi-mod/multi-function tool concept, which enables you to select between additional clock synced LFO, decay envelope, MIDI-controlled modulation and random voltage generator modes.

Performance tools include a sequencer and arpeggiator and the option to use MIDI and CV/Gate control. The function keys can double as a keyboard controller.

West Pest comes with a total of eight patchable modules (oscillator, wave contour, dynamics controller, LFO, multi-mod tool, MIDI to CV converter, step sequencer, and button keyboard) and 18 Eurorack compatible patch points to plug into itself and your other gear.

It’s also patched internally to create a full monophonic synth voice - a set of Nazca Noodles patch cables comes included so you can go beyond this and start experimenting right away.

West Pest will be available imminently priced at $250/€250. Find out more on the Cre8audio (opens in new tab) website.

