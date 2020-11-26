Jared Dines demos the Positive Grid Spark amp as it's reduced by up to 30% in the Black Friday sales

Black Friday music deals: Jared Dines goes all-in with an advertisement video for the Positive Grid Spark amp. The world's biggest guitar YouTuber (2.88 million subscribers and counting) details it's many strengths as a smart practice guitar amp. Positive Grid's Black Friday Spark offer below is serious, and it's only running until midnight on Friday.

Positive Grid Spark 40: Was $299/£223, now $239/£179

With a complete arsenal of amp models and effects, plus access to over 10,000 tone presets, the Positive Grid Spark 40 is a versatile guitar, bass and acoustic practice amp. But, throw in the additional smart features such as Auto Chords, Smart Jam, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, and you have one of the most powerful practice amps available on the planet.View Deal

£179 / $239 instead of £223 / $299 makes it a real bargain! You can save even more buying reduced bundles with a travel bag or Sennheiser studio headphones too. It's got to be one of the most tempting Black Friday guitar deals we'll see.

Best Black Friday music deals around the web