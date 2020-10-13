IK's iRig Stomp I/O price trampled down to $249 at Musician's Friend

IK Multimedia’s iRig Stomp was a simple footswitch that could be used with iOS devices, but iRig Stomp I/O is an altogether more ambitious piece of hardware.

This is a full-on USB pedalboard that contains four switches, an expression pedal and a 24-bit/96kHz audio interface, and it’s designed to be used both in the studio and on stage.

The iRig Stomp I/O gives you a combo input for use with line instruments or mics, and offers phantom power. There are balanced stereo outputs and a 1/4-inch headphones output.

You can use the unit with your PC, Mac or iOS device, and also as a standalone MIDI controller. It actually features a ‘device bay’ that can be used to house your phone or tablet, though whether you’d want to put this on the floor during a gig is another matter.

Naturally, the iRig Stomp I/O is designed to be used with IK’s AmpliTube amp and FX modelling software; in fact, more than $800 worth of desktop and mobile software is included.

iRig Stomp I/O - was $299.99, now $249.99

Coupled with your iOS device, the iRig Stomp I/O becomes a handy self-contained package for practice with headphones - but also provides the practical means to use AmpliTube on stage with the minimum of fuss for anyone who chooses that route.

