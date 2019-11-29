Hi ho Silverburst! Save $100 on this Fender Player Telecaster for Black Friday

We love a Silverburst finish, but they're not the easiest to come by on Fender guitars – so imagine our delight in discovering this Silverburst Fender Player Telecaster in the Musician's Friend Black Friday sale.

It's now just $574.99 – down from $674.99 with a saving of $100.

Featuring an alder body, maple neck and pair of Player Series Alnico 2 humbuckers we'd be happy enough, but there's a push/pull coil split for getting single-coil-esque tones too!

Get one while you can…