New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (October 2013)

MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The P-03W is the perfect house, songwriting and recording guitar."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Larrivée P-03W review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 245)
Vonhatski Purelight 1206 100-watt head
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Superbly built with a wide range of classic to metal tones and oodles of volume: add Vonhatski to your must-try list."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vonhatski Purelight 1206 head review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 372)
Fret-King Power Boost
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A nicely voiced boost for a lot more than increased volume."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fret-King Power Boostreview
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 372)
Fishman TriplePlay
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The TriplePlay takes the world of MIDI guitar to a new level - it's an ideal entry point for any MIDI guitar novice."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fishman TriplePlay review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 372)
Peavey Vypyr VIP 1
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"It's no small task trying to cover all the bases like this, but with the VIP 1, Peavey has done an admirable job of making it look rather easy."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Peavey Vypyr VIP 1 review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 245)
Ibanez AKJ95
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Be warned - not all low-end hollowbodies are created equal. This is a good one and a great place to start."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ibanez AKJ95 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 372)
Fret-King Line Doctor
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A no-brainer for keeping your tone intact with long cable runs."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fret-King Line Doctor review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 372)
TC Electronic PolyTune 2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"As long as you don't need to alter your reference pitch from A-440, this remains the best pedal tuner available."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: TC Electronic PolyTune 2 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 372)
Fender Select Stratocaster HSS
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Upmarket do-it-all Strat with modern features but a very vintage feeling neck. Treat yourself..."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Select Stratocaster HSS review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 372)
Vintage Gordon Giltrap Signature Deluxe
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Hats off to Mr Giltrap and his team. A rather good guitar just got even better."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vintage Gordon Giltrap Signature Deluxe review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 372)
Antares AT-200 Complete Pack software
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A further advancement to an already revolutionary piece of technology, which could prove indispensable to recording guitarists."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Antares AT-200 Complete Pack software review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 372)
Fret-King Clean Boost
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A transparent volume boost for in front of your amp or overdrive."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fret-King Clean Boost review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 372)
Zilla Custom 4x10 cabinet
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Great build quality, sounds, options and value for money from the English cabinet company."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Zilla Custom 4x10 cabinet review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 372)
Gretsch G6139CB Falcon Center-Block Single Cutaway
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A top-drawer looker with wonderful sounds, but without a Bigsby, it feels less compelling than other models in the range."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gretsch G6139CB Falcon Center-Block Single Cutaway review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 372)
LTD Surveyor-4 Bass
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"LTD is not always on the radar for us bassists, but on this performance it most definitely should be."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: LTD Surveyor-4 Bass review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 372)
Fret-King Classic Wah
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Old-school wah with a musical tonal range."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fret-King Classic Wahreview
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 372)
Larrivée OM-03E 'Vintage'
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An exceptionally beautiful guitar that hits all the right notes in looks, sound, feel and playability."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Larrivée OM-03E 'Vintage' review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 372)
Gibson SG Deluxe
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Maple top, three pickups, hot rod looks and a Bigsby? It shouldn't work, but it absolutely does!"
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gibson SG Deluxe review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 372)
Zilla Studio Pro 2x12 cabinet
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Another impressive cab from Zilla."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Zilla Studio Pro 2x12 cabinet review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 372)
Fender Select Carved Blackwood Top Telecaster SH
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Chambered body, carved hardwood top, Wide Range neck humbucker - it shouldn't work, but it does."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Select Carved Blackwood Top Telecaster SHreview
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 372)
Gretsch G6139T-CBDC Falcon Center-Block Double Cutaway
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The coolest video guitar in the world just got reinvented as a viable stage guitar... if you can afford it!"
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gretsch G6139T-CBDC Falcon Center-Block Double Cutawayreview
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 372)
Fret-King Klassic Drive
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Valve-like overdrive that works well with single notes or chords."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fret-King Klassic Drive review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 372)
Gibson ES-335 Studio
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A tinker too far? Just far enough, we'd say."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gibson ES-335 Studioreview
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 245)
Gibson SG Supra
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This is a thoroughly capable modern hybrid guitar with the ultimate classic credentials."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gibson SG Supra review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 372)
Vonhatski Purelight 1206 50-watt 2x12 combo
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Like the head, this is tremendously well built with very similar sounds and an 'all-round' 50-watt 2x12 format."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vonhatski Purelight 1206 combo review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 372)
Fret-King Distortion XXX
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A reasonably priced and versatile source of familiar distortion."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fret-King Distortion XXX review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 372)
Hughes & Kettner Edition Blue 60-DFX
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Add a few pedals and you'll be left singing the unassuming solid-state's praises, whatever your amp background."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Hughes & Kettner Edition Blue 60-DFXreview
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 372)
Gretsch G6137TCB Panther Center-Block
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Although there's less bling here, the Panther is a great player and offers the best value of the Center-Block range!"
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gretsch G6137TCB Panther Center-Block review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 372)
Washburn PXL10WA
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If melting faces is your modus operandi - and you can consider it mission accomplished with this axe's effortless playability."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Washburn PXL10WA review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 245)
MXR M75 Super Badass Distortion
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"MXR now has a Best Buy Badass on its hands."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: MXR M75 Super Badass Distortion review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 245)
Washburn PXS10EC
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A bit of playing in is sure to ease this axe into its natural role as a true speed machine."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Washburn PXS10EC review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 245)
LTD EC-330FM
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"In this dog-eat-dog world, the EC-330FM doesn't have enough bark to be heard."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: LTD EC-330FM review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 245)
Washburn PXM18EB
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Washburn has done the impossible and made the eight-string guitar a tameable proposition."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Washburn PXM18EB review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 245)
Walden G830
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The near faultless, well-priced all-solid G830 just needs to live a little to really impress."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Walden G830 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 373)
Fender '57 Bandmaster
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Simply tremendous, naturally overdriving tweed tones in a gig-friendly 3x10 package."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender '57 Bandmaster review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 373)
