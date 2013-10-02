New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (October 2013)

Every month MusicRadar's sister print publications Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music publish brand new independent gear reviews - and we think they're the best around.

Here we've collected every guitar-related review featured on MusicRadar throughout the month of September, including guitars, amps, stompboxes and recorder/interfaces.

All of the gear here was originally reviewed in Guitarist issue 371/372, Total Guitar issue 244, or by MusicRadar's own reviews team.

MusicRadar’s verdict:

"The P-03W is the perfect house, songwriting and recording guitar."

5 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Larrivée P-03W review

(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 245)