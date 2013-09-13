Zilla Studio Pro 2x12 cabinet review

We looked at the Tall Vintage 2x12 from Brit company Zilla a few years back, loaded with one Celestion Vintage 30 and one G12H driver. This time around we have a 2x12 Studio Pro.

Zilla offers up to 40 different standard vinyl/Tolex colour options at zero upcharge, and a number of different grille cloths. Some options cost a little extra - blue sparkle, anyone? - for which Zilla boss Paul Gough will supply you a custom quote.

The cabinet is solidly constructed from 15mm birch ply and finished smartly in 'offend- nobody' black-with-white- piping option.

The Studio Pro features a slightly upward-angled baffle to aid upwards projection, and a removable back panel section to give you the option of open- or closed-back. Dimensions are 750 x 530 x 295mm and it weighs in at 27kg, loaded.

Sounds

"The speakers you choose to inhabit your cabs will determine the musical styles in which the cabinets work best"

The cab has been gigged and recorded, using a variety of amps including a Hughes & Kettner Puretone, Mesa Lone Star and Two-Rock Studio Pro 50 - all fairly powerful amps that demand a quality cab.

The Studio Pro is well balanced overall. It's unlikely you'll be taking the removable back section on and off regularly as there are a lot of screws, but it's a useful option to have for different responses when recording.

We prefer it open-backed with Fender- and Vox-derived amps, for the wider, more '3D' soundstage. For harder rock tones and more directional projection, closing it up works better.

Zilla cabs offer high build quality, excellent value for money, versatile sounds and a wide variety of custom options and looks. The speakers you choose to inhabit your cabs will determine the musical styles in which the cabinets work best.

This 2x12 will cover most bases, but this model is more versatile in the rock direction thanks to its closed-back option. It's also more portable than a half stack.