New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (November 2016)

Mouth-watering acoustics, stunning electros, cutting-edge pedals, you name it, our guitars team has reviewed it over the last month or so.

Here's a look at everything our guitars team reviewed during October, kicking off with a canny box of tricks from DigiTech.

MusicRadar's verdict

"A good alternative if you don't need the treadle: instant Whammy effects in a simple package."

4.5 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: DigiTech Whammy Ricochet

(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)