New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (November 2016)
DigiTech Whammy Ricochet
Mouth-watering acoustics, stunning electros, cutting-edge pedals, you name it, our guitars team has reviewed it over the last month or so.
Here's a look at everything our guitars team reviewed during October, kicking off with a canny box of tricks from DigiTech.
MusicRadar's verdict
"A good alternative if you don't need the treadle: instant Whammy effects in a simple package."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DigiTech Whammy Ricochet
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Vanquish Heritage Custom
MusicRadar's verdict
"This is a hugely enjoyable guitar that doesn't have endless options but more than enough so that we'd wager you'd be able to find your fit."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vanquish Heritage Custom
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Italia JF12 Jeffrey Foskett Signature 12 String
MusicRadar's verdict
"Like any electric 12-string, the JF12 is at its best with loads of compression. Lay it on thick and you'll want to pick it back up and do it again."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Italia JF12 Jeffrey Foskett Signature 12 String
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Fender The Edge Stratocaster
MusicRadar's verdict
"The Edge's Strat (along with his signature amp) was tested and tweaked on the last U2 tour and, while it's a more mainstream piece, it has working pro written all over it."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender The Edge Stratocaster
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Fender Johnny Marr Jaguar
MusicRadar's verdict
"This guitar has lots to offer, even if you're not a fan of Marr. If that's the case, you can always do what Marr himself does and remove his signature from the headstock!"
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Johnny Marr Jaguar
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Relish Walnut Jane
MusicRadar's verdict
"We'll be very interested to watch Relish's progress. Definitely worth a try."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Relish Walnut Jane
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Relish Bloody Mary
MusicRadar's verdict
"A hugely interesting design for the player and collector who appreciates the craft of the instrument and doesn't want yet another 'me-too' electric."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Relish Bloody Mary
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Stone Deaf Kliptonite
MusicRadar's verdict
"Two-for-one tone, what's not to like?"
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Stone Deaf Kliptonite
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Guild M-20
MusicRadar's verdict
"Build quality is tip-top and price point is very competitive for a premium-marque all-solid build."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Guild M-20
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Dunlop Echoplex Delay
MusicRadar's verdict
"The Echoplex's authentic vibes are hugely addictive, and once you've played with it, you may struggle to play without..."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Dunlop Echoplex Delay
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Hamstead Soundworks Signature Analogue Tremolo
MusicRadar's verdict
"This is one of the best-sounding tremolos we've heard, and having the boost facility reinforces the fact that this is money well spent."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Hamstead Soundworks Signature Analogue Tremolo
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Guild Westerly Collection Archback Jumbo Junior
MusicRadar's verdict
"An ideal take-anywhere electro or simply a kick-about house guitar, ideal for the songwriting and recording musician. One to try."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Guild Westerly Collection Archback Jumbo Junior
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Orange Two Stroke
MusicRadar's verdict
"A brilliant combination of boost and EQ if you don't mind a slightly larger pedal."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Orange Two Stroke
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Hagstrom Retroscape H-III
MusicRadar's verdict
"A superbly-retro guitar that comes with its fair share of quirks."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Hagstrom Retroscape H-III
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Way Huge Overrated Special
MusicRadar's verdict
"A great asset in front of your amp, whether you're a JoeBo fan or not."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Way Huge Overrated Special
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Stone Deaf Fig Fumb
MusicRadar's verdict
"Like that guy that can never remember where he left his car in a multi-storey car park, this life-changing pedal is on a different level. Pure and simple – superb fuzz."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Stone Deaf Fig Fumb
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Guild D-20E
MusicRadar's verdict
"Guild has celebrated its return to USA building with a flourish, reintroducing this model with a lot of history behind it."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Guild D-20E
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Stone Deaf Warp Drive
MusicRadar's verdict
"For layering parts when recording, this thing could become your best friend."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Stone Deaf Warp Drive
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Martin 00-18
MusicRadar's verdict
"This 00-18 isn't easy to justify. The new and cheaper 17 series has more 'old Martin' appeal, as does the previous 00-18V. But if your heart rules your head, then it remains a difficult guitar to pass by."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Martin 00-18
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Stone Deaf PDF-2
MusicRadar's verdict
"A cracking pedal just got even better."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Stone Deaf PDF-2
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
TC Electronic Wiretap Riff Recorder
MusicRadar's verdict
"If you're looking for a songwriting partner who won't take a cut of the royalties, it's a bit of a bargain."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: TC Electronic Wiretap Riff Recorder
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
DigiTech Dirty Robot
MusicRadar's verdict
"For the adventurous guitarist, this could be the ticket to a brave new world.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DigiTech Dirty Robot
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Yamaha FG800M
MusicRadar's verdict
"An impressive acoustic at a wallet-friendly price.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha FG800M
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Yamaha FG830
MusicRadar's verdict
"With a suggested selling price of £322 in store it's dangerously close to being a real game-changer.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha FG830
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Yamaha FS850
MusicRadar's verdict
"While it may suit younger players, it's a very cool piece for electric players, too: its more Gibson-like string spacing and scale feel very familiar – a plectrum player's tour de force.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha FS850
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Schecter C-Plus 6
MusicRadar's verdict
"So what if gigging the C-6 Plus in a dingy bar might feel like wearing a ruff and pearl earring to order a McDonald's, Schecter has put together a guitar of real substance.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Schecter C-Plus 6
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)