Stone Deaf Kliptonite review

The Kliptonite is a two-for-one deal featuring superb-sounding overdrive and fuzz circuits in a single box.

You get the same mind-boggling bandwidth and frequency adjustment as the other Stone Deaf stompboxes, and a unique control called Mirror Mix.

The latter concept is easier to hear than explain but basically you can have a mix of, say, 75 per cent of overdrive to 25 per cent fuzz then instantly 'Mirror Mix' that ratio to 75 per cent fuzz and, well, you get the idea. This effectively gives you two footswitchable dirt sounds. Nice.