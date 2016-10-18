Stone Deaf PDF-2 review

A cracking pedal just got even better.

A reboot of the PDF-1 distortion - the first Stone classic launched in 2010 - the aptly stamped PDF-2 trumps the performance of its Josh Homme-beloved older brother with some added gain.

Like the other recently-reviewed Stone Deaf pedals, the PDF-2 accommodates the optional FP-1 expression pedal [£120], which takes over the duties of the onboard frequency control enhancing the thick characterful distortion sounds.

You get everything from throaty 70s rock to the kind of aggressive tones you'd expect from guys such as the aforementioned Mr Homme and Jack White.