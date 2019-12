Like that guy that can never remember where he left his car in a multi-storey car park, this life-changing pedal is on a different level. Pure and simple - superb fuzz.

Fig Fumb is an anagram of Big Muff, but this is no clone.

Like the other pedals in the Stone Deaf range, the Fig Fumb has a much more advanced tonal palette than its vintage role model, plus a simple but effective single-knob noise gate.

The frequency control offers a huge sweep from deep space bass to mix-piercing highs, like an extreme wah circuit.

Your dream fuzz sound is in here somewhere along with countless others.