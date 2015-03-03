New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (March 2015)

As they do every month, MusicRadar's sister magazines Total Guitar and Guitarist have been hard at work reviewing the latest guitars, amps and acoustics.

Here we've collected every guitar, amp, effect, acoustic and other guitar-related gear review published in their pages and on the site throughout February.

All of the reviews published here were originally featured in Guitarist issue 390 and Total Guitar issue 262/263, starting with the Squier Classic Vibe Stratocaster '50s.

MusicRadar’s verdict:

"A faultless build and one that captures that signature Strat sizzle."

4 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Squier Classic Vibe Stratocaster '50s review

(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 262)

BUY: Squier Classic Vibe Stratocaster '50s currently available from:

UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music

US: Sweetwater