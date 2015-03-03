New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (March 2015)
Squier Classic Vibe Stratocaster '50s
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A faultless build and one that captures that signature Strat sizzle."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Squier Classic Vibe Stratocaster '50s review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 262)
Squier Classic Vibe Stratocaster '60s
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Few can top the Classic Vibe when it comes to nailing that authentic Strat mojo."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Squier Classic Vibe Stratocaster '60s review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 262)
Fender Sonoran SCE
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A good sounding, great looking, top value for money acoustic: are you ready to be noticed?"
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Sonoran SCE review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 390)
Empress Heavy
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Tailor-made for metal players and useful for anyone seeking aggressive distortion."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Empress Heavy review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 390)
Matrix Elements VB800
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Immensely portable with great tone and good looks, too."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Matrix Elements VB800 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 390)
DOD Phasor 201
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A welcome return for a mellow-voiced phaser."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DOD Phasor 201 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 390)
St Blues Juke Joint Mississippi Bluesmaster
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A neat hybrid design that's very tidily made with some good sounds. A gigging workhorse."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: St Blues Juke Joint Mississippi Bluesmaster review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 390)
Fender Malibu CE Mustang Limited
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Great fun, works well on stage and looks cool, though acoustic performance is compromised."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Malibu CE Mustang Limited review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 390)
DOD Bifet Boost 410
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A practical boost - great for kicking in for solos."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DOD Bifet Boost 410 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 390)
Waterloo WL-14 X
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Authentic to the last, the Waterloo may divide opinion, but its tone is vintage country-blues pickin' nirvana."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Waterloo WL-14 X review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 390)
Fender American Standard Stratocaster HH
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A Strat as far removed from its tonal source as any we've heard."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender American Standard Stratocaster HH review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 390)
DOD Overdrive Preamp 250
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Provides boost and dirt for your amp, with a fuzzy edge as you turn up."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DOD Overdrive Preamp 250 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 390)
Fender American Standard Telecaster HH
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"There are fat rhythm tones aplenty to be had from this slinky player."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender American Standard Telecaster HH review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 390)
St Blues Juke Joint Scoundrel
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Lacks a little 'mojo' but is an excellent gigging tool with a great pickup combination."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: St Blues Juke Joint Scoundrel review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 390)
Epiphone Ltd Ed Lee Malia Les Paul Custom
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An extremely well-constructed guitar from a custom shop that's deserving of serious recognition, especially at this price point."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Epiphone Ltd Ed Lee Malia Les Paul Custom review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 262)
Empress Tremolo2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An upgraded version of one totally tasty tremolo."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Empress Tremolo2 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 390)
PRS 30th Anniversary Custom 24
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Subtly upgraded over the standard Custom 24, a super, classic-sounding take on PRS's solidbody electric classic."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PRS 30th Anniversary Custom 24 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 390)
Andrew White Eos 1010
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This intriguing blend of folk and small jumbo offers something new, tonally and aesthetically."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Andrew White Eos 1010 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 390)
Empress MultiDrive
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Three-in-one dirt blender that saves pedalboard space."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Empress MultiDrive review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 390)
Empress Phaser
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Possibly the most comprehensively adjustable pedal delivering a single modulation effect we've seen."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Empress Phaser review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 390)
Andrew White Freja 1010
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Sits between dreadnought and jumbo norms, yet has strong midrange projection, too: unique."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Andrew White Freja 1010 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 390)
Dickinson D1 Overdrive Pedal
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An amp expander/booster of the highest order. Looks cool too, huh?"
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Dickinson D1 Overdrive Pedal review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 390)
Way Huge Swollen Pickle Jumbo Fuzz Dirty Donny Edition
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Dirty Donny has a massive range of sounds, some in Big Muff territory, some more radical."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Way Huge Swollen Pickle Jumbo Fuzz Dirty Donny Edition review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 390)
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 390)
Empress Nebulus
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A great choice if you want a single pedal with a relatively small footprint."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Empress Nebulus review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 390)
Manson MBC-1 Matthew Bellamy Signature
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Bellamy, Manson and Cort have created one of the finest rock axes at this price. Let's hope this is just the beginning of a significant partnership."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Manson MBC-1 Matthew Bellamy Signature review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 262)
Empress Vintage Modified Superdelay
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A multi-faceted delay with great tape echo emulations."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Empress Vintage Modified Superdelay review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 390)
Way Huge Havalina Germanium Fuzz
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A new flavour of Tone Bender-style fuzz - but a tasty one nonetheless!"
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Way Huge Havalina Germanium Fuzz review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 390)
MXR CSP204 Custom Comp Deluxe
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A warm, vintage-voiced compressor that does subtle to squash, all with utmost tonal clarity."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: MXR CSP204 Custom Comp Deluxe review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 390)