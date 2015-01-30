Squier Classic Vibe Stratocaster '60s review

So what's the difference between this and the recently reviewed Squier Classic Vibe '50s Strat?
First, there are the finishes: the one you see here is Burgundy Mist, and were Prince a cash-strapped student, we could imagine him saving his purple pennies for this sexy number.
There are a number of other subtle differences, too; most obvious is the rosewood fingerboard, but the two-ply Mint Green scratchplate and skunk-less maple neck are also faithful to Fender's 60s tweaks.
The biggest tonal differences come via the rosewood 'board; where the maple '50s Strat carries a neutral mid character with extra treble, the '60s Strat has a more scooped sound with a deeper low end and more high-end roll-off.
If you find vintage-voiced Strats too spiky, this fits the bill, while the rosewood will also suit players looking for a softer touch.
Adding overdrive accentuates the differences; it's hardly night and day, but you could find it tougher to cut through with the '60s model, although that's nothing a good Tube Screamer won't sort out.
It's worth noting that build quality on our review Strat was nothing short of excellent, with tight neck joints, well-applied finishes and superbly fitted frets, while both vibratos were as smooth as butter, with top-notch tuning stability.
In this price range, you can land more versatile double-cuts from Yamaha, G&L and Fret-King, but few can top the Classic Vibe when it comes to nailing that authentic Strat mojo.