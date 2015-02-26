Empress Vintage Modified Superdelay review

Empress' Vintage Modified Superdelay is a tweaked version of the standard Superdelay delay pedal with enhancements to the tape delay emulations.
You get several delay types, including reverse, a rhythm mode where you can set the intervals between multitap repeats with the tap tempo footswitch, and a looper.
Each delay type also has three selectable variations. The tape delay mode has standard tape delay, tape delay emulating an old machine with wow and flutter and tape delay from a tape that's past its best.
All repeats can have either top or bottom end rolled off with a filter switch and can have slow or fast modulation applied. Come across a sound you really like and you can save it - the pedal has eight preset slots - and you can plug in an expression pedal to control delay mix or feedback.
It's expensive, but it's a practical all-round delay with a range of sounds, including some of the best single-head tape echo emulations around.