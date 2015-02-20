Empress MultiDrive review

The MultiDrive from Canadian effects firm Empress is designed to create a sound from a blend of up to three elements: fuzz, overdrive and distortion circuits running simultaneously in parallel through a master output section that features a three-band EQ.

Each section has a gain knob to set how distorted it sounds and a volume knob to control how much of the effect appears at the output. Each also has selectable high-pass and low- pass filters so you can have just high or low frequencies from any section.

The distortion section lets you choose from crunch, mild and lead sounds. The select footswitch toggles between two unique fuzz/overdrive/distortion combinations set by internal DIP switches.

Each of the effects types sounds really good, but it's the creation of blends that's the MultiDrive's unique feature, with a huge range of layered tones available.

Some unique tone combinations and practical switching options. An excellent, versatile pedal.