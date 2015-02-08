DOD Bifet Boost 410

The Bifet Boost 410 from DigiTech's revived DOD brand sports a switch to change its bypass state from true to buffered.

It's a smart option, as in unbuffered mode you could use it at the start of the chain in front of a fuzz box, which needs to 'see' a direct guitar connection.

"Before you start boosting, the pedal can also be used as a mute switch to kill your signal"

Alternatively, you could have it in buffered mode elsewhere, perhaps at the end, where it could be useful in countering signal loss.

The volume knob can deliver up to 20dB of boost via a tone knob that lets you sensibly increase or reduce the top end for a brighter or darker sound presence.

As the volume knob starts from silence, with unity gain being reached at about 10 o'clock before you start boosting, the pedal can also be used as a mute switch to kill your signal.

It's not squeaky clean, there's just a touch of valve-like warmth and grit in there, and it excels at driving already cooking amps just that little bit further.

A boost pedal with a very nice character and a thoughtful feature set.