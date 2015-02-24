Empress Nebulus

A great choice if you want a single pedal with a relatively small footprint.

An all-in-one modulation stompbox from Canadian effects maker Empress, the Nebulus delivers chorus, vibe or flange, each with three variations for a total of nine effects (basic or multi-chorus, chorus with tremolo, univibe, vibrato, rotary, tape flanging, 70s pedal flanger or thru-zero flanging).

On top of that, each can have a switched tonal character of 'bright' or 'warm' besides the normal sound, and can likewise have 'little' or 'lots' of an effect-specific modification, such as regeneration for the flanger.

There are standard rate, depth and output knobs, plus a mix knob that sets a dry/wet blend. Eight onboard presets can save all knob and switch positions, and these can be scrolled through with the preset footswitch - each indicated by a different coloured LED.

Chosen well to cover the most favoured modulation types for guitar, the sounds are classy, and offer real flexibility for gigging.