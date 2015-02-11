DOD Overdrive Preamp 250 review

Provides boost and dirt for your amp, with a fuzzy edge as you turn up.

The DOD Overdrive Preamp 250 is a 70s-designed overdrive pedal, with a gain knob turning up the dirt and a level knob setting the volume of the output signal.

With the level set high and gain at minimum, you can use the pedal as a clean-ish booster with a semblance of grit to the sound.

That grit turns into more amp-like overdrive, with not much in the way of tonal shift as you turn up the gain, delivering a wide range of possibilities depending on how you combine the two controls. Basically, it adds crunch to a clean amp or drives a driven amp further - which it does very well.

There's more, though: turning the gain knob past vertical and on to its final reaches sees the distortion get brighter and more aggressive as the nature of the diode- clipping circuit starts to offer some of the character you'd get from a fuzz pedal.

There's a schizophrenic feel to this pedal, but that's not a bad thing: just set the gain for the sound you want.