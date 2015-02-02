New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (February 2015)

It's been a busy month for gear, courtesy of the 2015 Winter NAMM show, but we've still had plenty through the doors for review, too, including a whole heap of guitars, amps, effects and other guitar-related gear.

All of these reviews were originally published in the pages of our sister magazines Guitarist and Total Guitar, starting with the Kaoss pad-loaded Ibanez RGKP6...

MusicRadar’s verdict:

"As a guitar it's fairly average, but what's more important is what the RGKP6 represents: an affordable analogue-meets-digital future."

4 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Ibanez RGKP6 review

(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 262)

BUY: Ibanez RGKP6 currently available from:

UK: Andertons Music

USA: Sweetwater