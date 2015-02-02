New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (February 2015)
Ibanez RGKP6
It's been a busy month for gear, courtesy of the 2015 Winter NAMM show, but we've still had plenty through the doors for review, too, including a whole heap of guitars, amps, effects and other guitar-related gear.
All of these reviews were originally published in the pages of our sister magazines Guitarist and Total Guitar, starting with the Kaoss pad-loaded Ibanez RGKP6...
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"As a guitar it's fairly average, but what's more important is what the RGKP6 represents: an affordable analogue-meets-digital future."
4 out of 5
Fender Mini '57 Twin
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"We preferred the Twin with lower-output single coils to humbuckers, but there are some unique tones for sonic adventurers."
3 out of 5
EBS Valve Drive DI
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Far more useful than you can imagine - well worth the cost."
4.5 out of 5
Case J2 Semi-Hollow Double Cutaway
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Simply a superb modern semi-solid that any serious player should investigate."
4.5 out of 5
Cordoba Guilele CE
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An ideal starter for micro-sized beginners or a neat electro uke with bass strings."
3.5 out of 5
Gibson 2015 Les Paul Deluxe
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A little more niche tonally, but a great option for hot 70s sounds and 80s rock, thanks to the onboard boost."
4 out of 5
Gibson 2015 Les Paul Studio
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Excellent value, high-quality sounds - including those single-coil voices - these will sell by the truckload."
4.5 out of 5
Caparison Dellinger-M3 MJR
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A high-end signature axe with serious shredding credentials."
4.5 out of 5
Gibson 2015 Les Paul Standard
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"It's expensive, but if you can get on with the 2015 spec there's a depth of tone that's a cut above its siblings."
4 out of 5
Pilgrim by Vintage Mayflower Deluxe
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Well-priced, quality package that packs a punch and doesn't slip off your leg as easily as certain guitars."
4 out of 5
Rainger FX Dr Freakenstein's Dwarf
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Stompbox of small stature with a massive sound."
4 out of 5
Rainger FX El Distorto
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Two distinct distortion voices in one pedal."
4.5 out of 5
Yerasov S-Compressor SC-3
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Cost-effective compression with extra gain on tap."
3.5 out of 5
Rainger FX Air Traffic Controller
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An engaging new take on the 'synth' pedal."
4 out of 5
Yerasov Beige Bug BB-1
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Bug is Beige but certainly not boring."
4 out of 5
Fuzzy Rhodes FR75
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"One for the fuzz-tweakers out there, but it's still good value for a boutique vibe and sound."
3.5 out of 5
Laney A1+
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Compelling performance and a competitive price make this a no-brainer acoustic amp choice."
4.5 out of 5
Yerasov Delay DM-6
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"No-frills delay that will do the job with no fuss."
4 out of 5
Mono Guitar Sleeve
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A superbly designed gigbag - we can't fault it: your guitar will love you."
5 out of 5
Yerasov Brown Creature BC-1
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Solid rock distortion with creative EQ options."
4.5 out of 5
MESA/Boogie Mark Five: 25
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"In all other respects, though, it's simply mind-blowingly, jaw- droppingly brilliant."
5 out of 5
Yerasov Black Formica BF-1
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Workmanlike compression for a variety of tasks."
4 out of 5
TC Electronic Alter Ego V2 Vintage Echo
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Alter Ego V2 is equipped to appeal to just about any player, whether you're well versed in vintage delays or not."
4.5 out of 5
Yerasov Green Tick GT-1
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Familiar sound and functionality with extra fat."
4 out of 5
TC Electronic T2 Reverb
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"While it sounds fantastic, the T2's modulated 'verbs could be a little over the top even for ambient fans."
4 out of 5
Strymon Deco
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"At £279, it's a serious investment, but this is a pro-quality pedal that will make your guitar sounds and even demo mixes stand out."
4 out of 5
Squier Vintage Modified '72 Telecaster Thinline
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"We can't fault the Thinline. Its price tag is seriously competitive, and considering the guitar's attention to detail and expensive-sounding tones, we implore you to give it a go."
5 out of 5
