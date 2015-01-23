Yerasov Green Tick GT-1 review

The Green Tick from Russian pedal builder Yerasov is green for a reason. Yep, it's based on another famously green pedal and its full name, Green Tick Screamer, sort of gives that one away before you even plug it in.

"It's a pedal that can deliver a natural overdriven sound as an add-on to a clean amp, or extra drive"

In terms of control, though, this goes beyond the basic Tube Screamer design to include a Fat switch alongside the volume, tone and drive knobs.

In use, it does pretty much what a TS does, sounding fairly similar to our TS-808 in the sense that it's a pedal that can deliver a natural overdriven sound as an add-on to a clean amp, or offer an increased upper-mid presence and extra drive to an already distorting amp; and if you think your sound may have lost some of its weight, flick in that fat switch for an immediate lift down at the lower end of the range to put it back.

Okay, its another Tube Screamer-style pedal, but it's one that adds a bit of extra spice with that Fat switch, so it's definitely worth a look if you want to go green.