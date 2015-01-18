Mono Guitar Sleeve review

A superbly designed gigbag - we can't fault it: your guitar will love you.

Not all gigbags are created equal. At a basic level they can be little more than a soft cover, offering no protection for your instrument. At Mono level, however, you have arguably the best money can buy.

That doesn't mean cheap, though; Mono's standard range - including the Vertigo gigbags at £149 - can seem costly, which is where the Sleeve comes in, around 40 per cent cheaper.

Designed for solidbodies only, the black or grey (ash) outer material is both rugged and water-resistant with dual padded shoulder straps, steel riveted side carry handle and that all-important rear carry handle placed midway up the case, as well as an airline suspension hook.

The main zip feels really tough and the case is designed to open from the top. Both front and back are padded and the Headlock feature, moulded from shock- absorbing EVA rubber, supports the neck, offering excellent protection.

Where the Sleeve really scores is with its messenger-style storage pouch, designed for laptops or tablets, and also the likes of pedals, leads and mains adaptors. Its fold-over cover is secured by seatbelt webbing and a steel buckle. Yup, it looks cool too.

In Use

Packed with a Stratocaster, laptop, a couple of pedals and leads for a good stroll, a couple of crowded buses then London's Underground at rush hour we can't fault the comfort.

In fact, our Strat had a much better journey than we did. If you're a travelling musician, just buy one.