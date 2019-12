We preferred the Twin with lower-output single coils to humbuckers, but there are some unique tones for sonic adventurers.

Unlike its namesake, Fender's '57 Twin mini amp doesn't offer a lot of clean headroom; it starts to overdrive at pretty modest volume levels.

The tones are responsive, though, and the 2x2 speaker configuration projects a sonic field with more depth than some single-speaker micro amps.

Turn the drive up a little more, and your reward is spiky dirt, which transitions into gnarly transistor fuzz-type sounds at higher levels.