New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (December 2013)
Springer Halfbreed
Our sister print publications - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music -produce the best independent gear reviews around on a monthly basis.
Here we've gathered reviews of all the guitar-related gear posted on the site throughout November, including guitars, amps, stompboxes and recorder/interfaces.
All of the gear here was originally reviewed in Guitarist issue 373/374, Total Guitar issue 246, or by MusicRadar's own reviews team.
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An original take on a very rootsy recipe, this is a raw tone machine that needs to be gigged. Excellent!"
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Springer Halfbreed review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 374)
Orange Crush Pro Series CR60C
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A brilliant first gigging amp. We wish this had existed in back 1995..."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Orange Crush Pro Series CR60C review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 374)
BUY: Orange Crush Pro Series CR60C currently available from:
UK: Andertons | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Vox Tone Garage Straight 6 Drive
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A Brit-style distortion pedal that loads on the dirt."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vox Tone Garage Straight 6 Drive review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 374)
BUY: Vox Tone Garage Straight 6 Drive currently available from:
UK: Thomann
Sigma JR12-1STE
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A guitar we never thought we needed until we played it! Excellent build and price. One for the collection."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sigma JR12-1STE review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 374)
Victory V50 The Earl
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"With its boutique-meets-mainstream style and immense tonal flexibility, here's an amp that you really need to try."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Victory V50 The Earl review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 374)
BUY: Victory V50 The Earl currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music
Fret-King Corona JV
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A no-nonsense instrument that provides powerful but quiet operation with a host of sensible upgrades on a well-loved theme."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fret-King Corona JV review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 374)
BUY: Fret-King Corona JV currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
Washburn Parallaxe PXS20FRTBB
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A genuinely impressive modern guitar, Washburn goes back to its rock and metal roots with gusto."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Washburn Parallaxe PXS20FRTBB review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 374)
BUY: Washburn Parallaxe PXS20FRTBB currently available from:
UK: Andertons | Gear4Music
Vox Tone Garage V8 Distortion
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Distortion pedal with a wide range of gain and tonal variations."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vox Tone Garage V8 Distortion review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 374)
BUY: Vox Tone Garage V8 Distortion currently available from:
UK: Andertons | Thomann
US: Sweetwater
Orange Crush Pro Series CR120H
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A budget head that doesn't look or sound like too much of a compromise."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Orange Crush Pro Series CR120H review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 374)
BUY: Orange Crush Pro Series CR120H currently available from:
UK: Andertons | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
MXR CSP265 Joe Bonamassa FET Driver
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A pricey but worthwhile overdrive that suits both clean and dirty amps, especially for bluesy leads."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: MXR CSP265 Joe Bonamassa FET Driver review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 374)
BUY: MXR CSP265 Joe Bonamassa FET Driver currently available from:
UK: DV247
Victory V10 The Baron
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A cute-looking but seriously designed low wattage combo that's a perfect recording and small gig tool."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Victory V10 The Baron review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 374)
BUY: Victory V10 The Baron currently available from:
UK: Andertons
Line 6 Sonic Port
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Sonic Port's app integration and connectivity options have upped the game for guitar to iOS connection."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Line 6 Sonic Port review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 374)
BUY: Line 6 Sonic Port currently available from:
UK: Andertons | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Sigma OMR-21
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The perfect steel- string? Damn close. Affordable and classic-looking with a sound that punches above its price."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sigma OMR-21 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 374)
BUY: Sigma OMR-21 currently available from:
UK: Andertons | Gear4Music
Providence DBS-1 Dual Bass Station
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If you use two different basses or need an optional sound/boost for your solo bass, this is the pedal."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Providence DBS-1 Dual Bass Station review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 374)
Vox Tone Garage Trike Fuzz
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A versatile octave fuzz that can get quite extreme - try it out first!"
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vox Tone Garage Trike Fuzz review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 374)
BUY: Vox Tone Garage Trike Fuzz currently available from:
US: Sweetwater
Eventide H9
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A 'multi-effect' that's upgradeable, compact and has iOS control. Superb!"
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Eventide H9 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 374)
BUY: Eventide H9 currently available from:
UK: Andertons | DV247
US: Sweetwater
Washburn Parallaxe PXM20EFTBM
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The through-body stringing and EMG pickups make this ideal for all metal styles: it looks pretty good, too."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Washburn Parallaxe PXM20EFTBM review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 374)
BUY: Washburn Parallaxe PXM20EFTBM currently available from:
US: Sweetwater
Vigier Excalibur Special Limited Edition
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Whether you shred, funk or rock, make sure this eye-popping modern classic doesn't pass you by."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vigier Excalibur Special Limited Edition review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 374)
Epiphone Les Paul Ultra III
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Ultra-III could prove indispensable for cover band guitarists who need acoustic sounds in their repertoire, or for recording players who want quick access to a range of tones - Ultra, indeed."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Epiphone Les Paul Ultra III review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 246)
BUY: Epiphone Les Paul Ultra III currently available from:
UK: Andertons | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater
Electro-Harmonix 45000
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The 45000/controller combo is by no means a cheap option, but that multi-track functionality is seriously impressive and could be exactly what experienced loop fiends are looking for."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Electro-Harmonix 45000 review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 246)
BUY: Electro-Harmonix 45000 currently available from:
UK: Andertons | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Blackstar LT Drive
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"With a valve-like response and huge amount of volume on tap, the Drive is insanely good value for money."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Blackstar LT Drive review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 246)
BUY: Blackstar LT Drive currently available from:
UK: Andertons | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Hagstrom Pat Smear Signature Electric
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Overall, though, this is one hell of a rock guitar. It feels weighty, has almost over-engineered hardware, and sounds the business."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Hagstrom Pat Smear Signature Electric review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 246)
BUY: Hagstrom Pat Smear Signature Electric currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music
Blackstar LT Dist
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"There are bountiful tones to be uncovered here, from mid-heavy British crunch to smooth American distortion, with plenty of sweet spots in between."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Blackstar LT Dist review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 246)
BUY: Blackstar LT Dist currently available from:
UK: Andertons | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Rob O'Reilly BE Guitar
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The BE Guitar is undoubtedly one heck of a visual statement, but for the money, it plays well and the tones it produces are more than acceptable."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Rob O'Reilly BE Guitar review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 246)
Blackstar LT Dual
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"All the LT Pedals are impressive, but the Dual's range of tones makes it worth the extra cash."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Blackstar LT Dual review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 246)
BUY: Blackstar LT Dual currently available from:
UK: Andertons | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Zoom Multistomp MS-70CDR
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If you're after a highly tweakable chorus, delay and reverb pedal, the MS-70CDR is a worthy investment."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Zoom Multistomp MS-70CDR review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 246)
BUY: Zoom Multistomp MS-70CDR currently available from:
UK: Andertons | Thomann | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Nineboys Cigar Box Guitar
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Cigar Box Guitar is hardly essential, but it has an undeniable appeal, and it's fun."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Nineboys Cigar Box Guitar review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 246)
Blackstar LT Metal
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If it's skyscraper-demolishing metal tones you're after, the LT Metal has to be top of your list."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Blackstar LT Metal review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 246)
BUY: Blackstar LT Metal currently available from:
UK: Andertons | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Bigfoot Engineering Thunder Pup
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Two Brit voices with superlative sound in one box."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Bigfoot Engineering Thunder Pup review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 374)