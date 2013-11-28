Blackstar LT Metal review

If it's skyscraper-demolishing metal tones you're after, the LT Metal has to be top of your list.

Riding in on the back of the remarkable success of its HT tube pedal range, Blackstar's LT series don't have valves but boast a similar dynamic response to the HT series, thanks to a patent-applied-for clipping circuit. Here we look at the LT Metal…

You already know what this pedal is going to deliver: all-out aggressive gain, and loads of it. What you might not expect is just how good it sounds - every tone is well defined, with a huge bottom end, making it ideal for seven- and eight-string players.

Those ISF (Blackstar's exclusive Infinite Shape Feature (ISF), which allows you to get both British and American tones at the turn of a dial) and tone controls prove indispensable, aping big metal amps from both sides of the Atlantic, and sculpting the high-end without ever sounding fizzy.