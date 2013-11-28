Blackstar LT Metal review

Riding in on the back of the remarkable success of its HT tube pedal range, Blackstar's LT series don't have valves but boast a similar dynamic response to the HT series, thanks to a patent-applied-for clipping circuit. Here we look at the LT Metal…
You already know what this pedal is going to deliver: all-out aggressive gain, and loads of it. What you might not expect is just how good it sounds - every tone is well defined, with a huge bottom end, making it ideal for seven- and eight-string players.
Those ISF (Blackstar's exclusive Infinite Shape Feature (ISF), which allows you to get both British and American tones at the turn of a dial) and tone controls prove indispensable, aping big metal amps from both sides of the Atlantic, and sculpting the high-end without ever sounding fizzy.