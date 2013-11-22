Blackstar LT Dist review

There are bountiful tones to be uncovered here, from mid-heavy British crunch to smooth American distortion, with plenty of sweet spots in between.

The Blackstar HT line sold like hot-rodded dirt cakes, but ever dedicated, the firm set out to deliver a new range of pedals that did away with the HT series' bulky enclosures and finicky power requirements: enter the LT Pedals.

The LT Dist has the honour of being the lowest priced product to feature Blackstar's patented Infinite Shape Feature (ISF) control, which the company reckons will let you find "the sound in your head".

All this control can make the Dist a little tricky to dial in: we found that each tweak of the ISF control required another adjustment of the tone control, which means your ideal tone can take a little time to find. It's worth it for the huge distortion sounds on offer, though.