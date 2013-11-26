Blackstar LT Dual

All the LT Pedals are impressive, but the Dual's range of tones makes it worth the extra cash.

Meet the big daddy of the new Blackstar LT range: a dual-channel overdrive that takes you from light break-up to all kinds of raunchy dirt.

Channel 1 offers transparent drive that progresses to a smooth, compressed distortion, while Channel 2 picks up where 1 leaves off, from hot bluesy solos to high-gain dirt for monster riffs and solos.

Having shared tone and ISF (Infinite Shape Feature - which allows you to get both British and American tones at the turn of a dial) controls across both channels initially rang alarm bells for us, but the highly focused tone control ensures this isn't a problem.

And while the switching can be a little confusing at first (you have to hit the active channel's switch in order to bypass the pedal), you soon get used to it. All the LT Pedals are impressive, but the Dual's range of tones makes it worth the extra cash.