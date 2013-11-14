Vox Tone Garage Trike Fuzz review

A versatile octave fuzz that can get quite extreme - try it out first!

The Vox Tone Garage Trike octave fuzz delivers three different, additional octave sounds - one octave up and one and two octaves down.

A three-way switch selects which octaves you're after: all three or either the upward or downward octaves. There's also a volume control for the lowest octave, so you can blend in as much as you desire.

"Straight out of the box, the Trike is a rather scary proposition"

Straight out of the box, the Trike is a rather scary proposition, but stick largely to single-note lines and you'll be fine. Turning up the gain increases the fuzz and makes it sound harsher - we prefer it around 12 o'clock.

All three octaves together provide a complex sound to beef up leads and riffs, and there's plenty of variation on offer. However, the lower-octaves-only setting can be quite glitchy and on any setting, all but the simplest chords turn to white noise.

With some cool sounds and some nasty, this won't be to everyone's taste, so listen before you buy. Noiseniks only need apply.