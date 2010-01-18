NAMM 2010: Day Four highlights

As a weary industry lands back on soggy UK soil with eyes still blinkered from an overdose of LEDs and ears still ringing from that familiar trade show rumble, we've the small matter of Day Four's NAMM 2010 highlights to attend to.

Check out the Fender/T-Mobile MyTouch Android smartphone on video, take a tour of the Vox stand, hear Chad Smith talk about music in schools and get the skinny on Slash's Marshall AFD100 'Appetite For Destruction' amp.

And, of course, it wouldn't be NAMM without the obligatory craziness from the basement: check out the coolest and weirdest from the show floor in pictures. Expect our final best-of-the-best round-ups to follow shortly. Once we've stopped blinking.

Day Four highlights

In pictures: from the basement of NAMM 2010

The cool and the crazy from the dark depths of the show floor

In pictures: Vox's NAMM 2010 stand

Guitars, amps, FX and Satch

VIDEO: the Fender phone

New MyTouch Android smartphone from T-Mobile and Fender

VIDEO: JamHub silent rehearsal mixer/recorder

Rehearse into the early hours without disturbing the neighbours

Slash unveils new Marshall AFD100 amplifier

Appetite For Destruction tone in a box

VIDEO: Chad Smith talks music in schools

RHCP/Chickenfoot drummer appears at PMC conference

Meinl launches M-Series cymbals

Brand new B20 bronze range released

Boss unveils TU-3 chromatic tuner

Pedalboard standard TU-2 upgraded

Stevie Wonder joins Ray Kurzweil for synth launch

PC3K gets Motown legend's blessing

Dave Smith unveils Mopho Keyboard

You're probably going to want one

MOTU announces Ethno Instrument 2

World music sound source revamped