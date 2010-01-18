NAMM 2010: Day Four highlights

As a weary industry lands back on soggy UK soil with eyes still blinkered from an overdose of LEDs and ears still ringing from that familiar trade show rumble, we've the small matter of Day Four's NAMM 2010 highlights to attend to.
Check out the Fender/T-Mobile MyTouch Android smartphone on video, take a tour of the Vox stand, hear Chad Smith talk about music in schools and get the skinny on Slash's Marshall AFD100 'Appetite For Destruction' amp.
And, of course, it wouldn't be NAMM without the obligatory craziness from the basement: check out the coolest and weirdest from the show floor in pictures. Expect our final best-of-the-best round-ups to follow shortly. Once we've stopped blinking.
Day Four highlights
In pictures: from the basement of NAMM 2010
The cool and the crazy from the dark depths of the show floor
In pictures: Vox's NAMM 2010 stand
Guitars, amps, FX and Satch
VIDEO: the Fender phone
New MyTouch Android smartphone from T-Mobile and Fender
VIDEO: JamHub silent rehearsal mixer/recorder
Rehearse into the early hours without disturbing the neighbours
Slash unveils new Marshall AFD100 amplifier
Appetite For Destruction tone in a box
VIDEO: Chad Smith talks music in schools
RHCP/Chickenfoot drummer appears at PMC conference
Meinl launches M-Series cymbals
Brand new B20 bronze range released
Boss unveils TU-3 chromatic tuner
Pedalboard standard TU-2 upgraded
Stevie Wonder joins Ray Kurzweil for synth launch
PC3K gets Motown legend's blessing
Dave Smith unveils Mopho Keyboard
You're probably going to want one
MOTU announces Ethno Instrument 2
World music sound source revamped