NAMM 2010: Dave Smith unveils Mopho Keyboard

Dave smith mopho keyboard

Dave Smith Instruments' Mopho Keyboard may be based on existing technology, but we still get the feeling that it's going to be one of the most desired synths of 2010.

As its name suggests, this is a keyboard version of the celebrated Mopho synth, and feels like the spiritual successor to Sequential Circuits' (another Dave Smith company) Pro One.

We don't yet have final specs - we'll bring them to you when we do - so for now you're just going to have to feast your eyes on the pic above, which comes via Synthesizers' flickr stream.