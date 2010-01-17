Home News NAMM 2010: Vox stand in pictures By The MusicRadar team 2010-01-17T02:50:00.16Z Shares The new, Virage-inspired models in an array of finishes. Pretty sexy, if we're honest New Vox electric guitars Prev Page 1 of 8 Next Prev Page 1 of 8 Next We just couldn't resist giving this one a test-drive SDC-55 Double Cutaway Prev Page 2 of 8 Next Prev Page 2 of 8 Next Or this one. It's just so good looking. The guitar's not bad either... HDC-77 semi-hollowbody Prev Page 3 of 8 Next Prev Page 3 of 8 Next "Don't scribble on that, you'll bloody ruin it!" Joe Satriani signing event Prev Page 4 of 8 Next Prev Page 4 of 8 Next Right, serious stuff now. There's definitely nothing funny about acoustic amps. Here's the AGA70's control panel. Vox AGA70 acoustic guitar amp Prev Page 5 of 8 Next Prev Page 5 of 8 Next A compact practice amp for bassists. No gags here either. Pathfinder Bass 10 amp Prev Page 6 of 8 Next Prev Page 6 of 8 Next The wah-wahs gathered in awe at the AC15VR's feet... AC15VR combo Prev Page 7 of 8 Next Prev Page 7 of 8 Next This one didn't. It's special. See how it shines V847A wah-wah Prev Page 8 of 8 Next Prev Page 8 of 8 Next Shares