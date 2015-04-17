Musikmesse 2015: Live highlights gallery

MUSIKMESSE 2015: The world's musical instrument and recording gear manufacturers have descended on Frankfurt this week to show off their latest products and innovations.

As you'd expect, MusicRadar is there too, and over the following slides you'll be able to see what we've been photographing on our cameras, phones and - if we're willing to look slightly ridiculous - tablets.

From the hottest new products to the weirdest oddities, if it's worth seeing, we'll try and show it to you here.