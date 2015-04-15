Musikmesse 2015: EBS debut Red Label guitar pedals

MUSIKMESSE 2015: The Swedish company renowned for bass effects is bringing its expertise to guitar players with the launch of an initial three-pedal Red Label range, including a dual-band compressor, chorus and stereo reverb.

Bass favourites the MultiComp GE and the DynaVerb GE are now being brought to guitarists in this Red Label line. The last in the trio is the Red Twister GE chorus, that originally came out for bass in a limited run back in 1999.

A limited number of the Red Label line will be available already in Spring 2015, with worldwide availability from Autumn 2015. Prices TBC.

For more info on EBS visit www.ebssweden.com