Musikmesse 2015: Orange enters the pedal fray with Bax Bangeetar

MUSIKMESSE 2015: Widely rumoured since a bigfoot-style sighting in the background of a factory tour photo earlier this year, Orange's first foray into the pedal market is a typically distinctive unit.

The superbly monikered Bax Bangeetar claims to offer 'virtually limitless' possibilities by combining the functions of a traditional stompbox, a standalone preamp and a direct recording tool.

We don't have a confirmed price or release date yet, but will bring you that info as soon as we can. In the meantime, read on for the full release or head to Orangeamps.com.