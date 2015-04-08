Martin to unveil two new models at Musikmesse 2015

MUSIKMESSE 2015: Martin Guitars has announced that two new dreadnoughts will be on show at Musikmesse 2015, the massive instrument show taking place in Frankfurt later this month.

D-35E 50th Anniversary Limited Edition

First up, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the original classic D-35, is the imaginatively dubbed D-35E 50th Anniversary Limited Edition. Featuring Martin Guitar's "Vintage Tone System", which claims to be able to replicate key tonal properties of actual vintage guitar tops, the D-35E features a European spruce top and East Indian rosewood sides and back wings with an organic East Indian rosewood wedge and maple bindings.

There's are also a black ebony fingerboard and bridge combo, plus Fishman Aura VT electronics, which ultimately all adds up to a MSRP of $4,999.

LE-HMSD 2015

Next up, slightly oddly, is the LE-HMSD 2015, pitched as a commemoration of the day 100 years ago that the HMS Dreadnought, a British Royal Navy battleship, sank a German SM U-29 submarine.

The original modern acoustic guitar developed by CF Martin and Co in 1916 was named after the Dreadnought's design, thanks to its wide, deep body.

Read more: Martin DX1AE Macassar Burst

Leaving aside questions of taste and the wisdom of debuting the model in Frankfurt, the LE-HMSD is a striking guitar, thanks to the image of the eponymous battleship printed onto its Sitka spruce top.

Once again, the Vintage Tone System is deployed, alongside a genuine mahogany back and sides, East Indian rosewood headplate and a black ebony fingerboard and bridge. Again, all yours for a MSRP of $4,999.