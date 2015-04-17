Musikmesse 2015 in pictures: Epiphone Ltd Ed Tony Iommi Signature

Finally, Uncle Tone’s signature appears on the back of the headstock – we’ll let him have the last word on why he plays SGs to this day:

“I like the shape, I like the size of it and I like the fact that you can get up to the top frets. With Les Pauls and stuff – I’ve got some Les Pauls – for me they’re not… especially as I took the ends of my fingers off, I can’t reach the top notes very easily. So the SG was ideal for me, as was the Strat because you could get up there. That was a good guitar the Strat but it just didn’t have the balls that I wanted. My early one did, I worked on it myself. I had that for years and had it in pieces at least once a week trying to do something to it. Potting the pickups and doing this and that. That was great and I used it on the first album, on one track [Wicked World] and then the pickup went, it broke. I said, ‘Bloody hell that’s typical’. Then I had this SG that I’d had as a spare, I’d never used it and bloody hell, I had to do the whole [first] album with it! Once I’d done it, that was it – I just stuck to that.”