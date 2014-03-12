Musikmesse 2014: live highlights gallery

MUSIKMESSE 2014: Europe's biggest musical equipment trade fair has begun. Musikmesse 2014 runs from 12 to 15 March and plays host to some of the world's biggest (and smallest) manufacturers of guitar, tech, drum and DJ gear as they display and promote their latest wares.

As usual, MusicRadar is on the show floor, seeking out not only the major product launches but also all of the curiosities that Musikmesse has to offer. Join us, then, as we tread the halls and discover what's new...