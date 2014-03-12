Musikmesse 2014: Arturia KeyLab 88 offers full-size MIDI control

Would you like to see the KeyLab 88 at the heart of your studio?

MUSIKMESSE 2014: Compact MIDI controllers certainly have their place, but it's always nice to see manufacturers catering for players who require a full-size, hammer-action keyboard, too.

That's what Arturia is giving us with the KeyLab 88, an 88-note keyboard that ships and integrates with the company's Analog Lab software. This provides 5000 synth sounds that are derived from Arturia's range of vintage hardware emulations.

The keyboard itself also sports knobs, switches, pads, mod/pitchbend wheels and sliders, many of which are assignable. Connectivity includes MIDI I/O, USB, and sustain/expression pedal, aux footswitch and breath controller inputs. There's a removable stand for a laptop or lead synth, plus an integrated music stand that can also accommodate an iPad.

Find out more below or on the Arturia website. There's no price as yet, but we're told that the KeyLab 88 will be released in August.

Arturia KeyLab 88 specs

Main features

Includes Analog Lab with 5000 synth sounds

All presets are carefully selected from the Arturia Classic Synths (mini V, Modular V, CS-80V, ARP 2600 V, Prophet V, Prophet VS, SEM V and Jupiter-8V) and from Wurlitzer V, our recreation of the classic 200A electric piano. These TAE® powered sounds offer unparalleled audio quality.

Fast filter the presets to your requirements: by Instrument, by Type (Bass, Pads, Leads…), by Characteristics (long, bright, dark …).

n-depth Preset Editing available for the owners of the Arturia Classic Synthesizers (Mini V, CS-80 V, etc.). Edit your sounds on the original instruments within Analog Lab.

More than 200 Multi patches organized by musical genres, each made of two different synth patches with effects, layers and splits...

Straightforward editing, with a complete array of parameters for tweaking sounds, directly assigned to the controls of the KeyLab 88.

Hardware specifications