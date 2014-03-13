Musikmesse 2014: Focal announces the Alpha monitor range

MUSIKMESSE 2014 Focal have today announced a new trio of studio monitors that, they say, will revolutionise their entry-level standards. Titled the Alpha series, the models are said to provide neutral bass frequencies, transparent mid-ranges and crystal clear treble - all available from May. Here's what their manufacturers had to say.

Focal Press Release

Alpha studio monitors are specifically designed for music creation.

Thanks to Focal's exclusive technologies, its expertise in terms of speaker drivers and to the mechanical design of Alpha studio monitors, optimum integration is guaranteed. The environments for music production are very diverse, they are not optimised acoustically, or have only been done so insufficiently, and the listening distances vary greatly. Whether for confined spaces, rooms with poor acoustic qualities or for styles of music, which require neutrality, dynamics and high SPL, Alpha studio monitors are the solution for you.

Right from the first stages of R&D, the Alpha line was designed as a solution to these problems whilst focusing on one objective in particular: improving the quality of music production by giving the user better control over the audio spectrum.

Technology at the service of music creation

This is reflected in the choice of technologies used, such as the inverted dome tweeter, that provide a very linear treble, reveal the slightest imperfections of equalisation even from a short distance away and also prevent auditory fatigue ; the Polyglass cone woofer, which gives excellent damping qualities, ensuring flawless neutrality over the entire bass/high‑midrange frequency spectrum, and a remarkable transparency to the midrange frequencies ; and the unique bass‑reflex design with large double front ports, which improves acoustical integration even in confined spaces nor installed near a front wall.

Finally each Alpha studio monitor is equipped with two class AB amplifiers. The high‑current amplifiers enable complete control of the dynamics of the audio signal. This also allows for listening at high volumes without distortion.

ALPHA 80

ACTIVE 2-WAY NEAR FIELD PROFESSIONAL MONITORING LOUDSPEAKER

Flagship of the line, Alpha 80 is particularly ideal for producing music which is rich in bass or which requires high power reserves.

This model is composed of a 8" (21cm) woofer/ midrange speaker with a Polyglass cone loaded in a large laminar port and of a 1" (25mm) aluminum inverted dome tweeter. It features a 40W amplifier for the tweeter and a 100W amplifier for the woofer, and has a frequency response of 35Hz to 22kHz (+/- 3dB).

Available in May 2014

ALPHA 65

ACTIVE 2-WAY NEAR FIELD PROFESSIONAL MONITORING LOUDSPEAKER

The Alpha 65 performs just as well with instrumental music as with electronic music, and is characterised by its great versatility.

This model is composed of a 6.5" (16.5cm) woofer/ midrange speaker with a Polyglass cone loaded in a large laminar port associated to a 70W amplifier and of a 1" (25mm) aluminum inverted dome tweeter (35W amplifier). Alpha 65 has a frequency response of 40Hz to 22kHz (+/- 3dB).

Available in May 2014

ALPHA 50

ACTIVE 2-WAY NEAR FIELD PROFESSIONAL MONITORING LOUDSPEAKER

Alpha 50, the most compact of the line, is perfectly adapted for confined spaces.

The ALPHA 50 is composed of a 5" (13cm) woofer/ midrange speaker with a Polyglass cone loaded in a large laminar port and of a 1" (25mm) aluminum inverted dome tweeter. It features a 20W amplifier for the tweeter and a 35W amplifier for the woofer, and has a frequency response of 45Hz to 22kHz (+/- 3dB).

Available in May 2014

