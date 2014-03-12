Musikmesse 2014: Fender Custom Shop stand

Musikmesse 2014: If there's one thing we look forward to at Frankfurt, it's the Fender Custom Shop stand.

They just seem to know exactly how to press our buttons, and this year it's no different. Check out the selection of one-off wonders the Custom Shop wizards have come up with this year in our gallery - we guarantee you'll be impressed.

Credit cards at the ready....