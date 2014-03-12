Musikmesse 2014: Fender Custom Shop stand
Musikmesse 2014: Fender Custom Shop stand
Musikmesse 2014: If there's one thing we look forward to at Frankfurt, it's the Fender Custom Shop stand.
They just seem to know exactly how to press our buttons, and this year it's no different. Check out the selection of one-off wonders the Custom Shop wizards have come up with this year in our gallery - we guarantee you'll be impressed.
Credit cards at the ready....
'65 Stratocaster Closet Classic Double Neck
'65 Stratocaster Closet Classic Double Neck specs
- Chocolate 3-tone Sunburst
- One-off
- €10542.21 / £8810 / $14636
- Ltd. Master Built: Paul Waller
'60 Jazzmaster
'60 Jazzmaster specs
- Daphne Blue
- Bound neck / one off
- €5544.21 / £4635 / $7700
- Ltd Master Built by Dennis Galuszka
'62 Telecaster Custom Relic
'62 Telecaster Custom Relic specs
- Faded Chocolate 3-tone Sunburst
- Rosewood Fingerboard
- €3799.67 / £3175 / $5275
- Team built custom
'70 Precision Bass Relic
'70 Precision Bass Relic specs
- Purple Metallic
- Maple fingerboard
- €3779.44 / £3160 / $5250
- Team built custom
'57 Stratocaster Heavy Relic
'57 Stratocaster Heavy Relic specs
- Sunset Metallic
- Maple fingerboard
- €3956.75 / £3305 / $5490
- Team built custom
'57 Telecaster Heavy Relic
'57 Telecaster Heavy Relic specs
- Purple metallic
- Maple fingerboard
- €4063.85 / £3395 / $5640
- Team built custom
'66 Stratocaster Relic
'66 Stratocaster Relic specs
- Hot tomato chrome red
- Tele bridge pickup
- €5587.05 / £4669 / $7755
- Ltd. Master Built: Dennis Galuszka
'52 Telecaster Closet Classic
'52 Telecaster Closet Classic specs
- Candie Apple Red
- Charly Christian pickup
- One off
- €6270.11 / £5240 / $8705
- Ltd. Master Built: Greg Fessler
'72 Telecaster Thinline Relic
'72 Telecaster Thinline Relic specs
- Lake Placid Blue
- €5848.85 / £4890 / $8125
- Ltd. Master Built: Dale Wilson
'60 Telecaster
'60 Telecaster specs
- Tattoo graphic
- One-off
- €10197.11 / £8525 / $14165
- Ltd. Master Built: Paul Waller
'63 Stratocaster Heavy Relic
'63 Stratocaster Heavy Relic specs
- Olive Drap
- Rosewood fingerboard
- €4098.36 / £3425 / $5690
- Team built custom
'62 Jazzmaster Closet Classic
'62 Jazzmaster Closet Classic specs
- Black sparkle
- Rosewood fingerboard
- €4477.97 / £3745 / $6225
- Team built custom