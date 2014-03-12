Musikmesse 2014 video: Arturia MiniBrute SE analogue synth unveiled

MUSIKMESSE 2014: Two years after the launch of the original MiniBrute, Arturia is returning with the MiniBrute SE. This special edition not only looks different to the original, but also comes with additional features.

Specifically, there's now a sequencer - you can store up to six pattern sequences of up to 64 steps each. What's more, you can create new phrases from existing ones by changing the Mode, Gate Len (timing) and Swing settings.

You'll also notice that the MiniBrute SE comes in a brushed aluminium case and has wooden end panels.

The MiniBrute SE will be available from the end of May priced at $599/€549. Find out more on the Arturia website.