Musikmesse 2014 video: Waldorf announces Streichfett string synth

MUSIKMESSE 2014: Waldorf has announced a new hardware synth that looks to have a similar form factor to its Rocket instrument: the Streichfett string synthesizer.

This features a dual sound engine that comprises polyphonic Strings and monophonic Solo sections, and promises to recreate "how adult movies sounded thirty years ago". There are ensemble, phaser and reverb effects, and you can also morph between sounds.

Both the Strings and Solo sections come with various presets, and you can store up to 12 patches. Waldorf says that Streichfett is capable of delivering "rich and creamy pads unlike any other instrument". It offers both USB and MIDI ports.

You can find out more about Streichfett - which, according to Google Translate, means 'fat spread' - on the Waldorf website. Specs are below.

Waldorf streichfett

Waldorf Streichfett specs

Fully polyphonic Strings Section with Violin, Viola, Cello, Brass, Organ and Choir presets

2'nd Layer with Violin/Viola Voicing Ensemble Effect for String Section

Typical String Envelope Generator with Crescendo and Release

Monophonic Solo Section, offering Bass, E-Piano, Clavi, Synth and Pluto sounds

Dedicated Tremolo for Solo Section

Switchable Envelope generator with variable Sustain setting and Attack/Decay (Release) function Effect Section with Animate, Phaser or Reverb

Layer or Split for Solo Section

Dedicated balance knob for quick adjustment of layered/split sounds

Fully programmable with 3 x 4 memory locations

Controls

Volume Pot

Strings Section with organic preset select, Crescendo and Release pots

3-state Octave switch (Base/Both/8va)

3-state 2'nd voice switch

Ensemble Effect pushbutton

Solo Section with organic solo sound select pot

Tremolo pot

3 state split switch (splitpoint low/mid/layer)

2 state sustain switch

Balance pot with centre detend

Effect Section with 3 state switch (Chorus/Phase/Animate)

Effect Depth pot

3 state switch for memory bank position (A, B, C)

4 pushbuttons for program number (1 to 4)

Full MIDI/USB Control

Connections