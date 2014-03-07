Musikmesse 2014 video: Waldorf announces Streichfett string synth

MUSIKMESSE 2014: Waldorf has announced a new hardware synth that looks to have a similar form factor to its Rocket instrument: the Streichfett string synthesizer.
This features a dual sound engine that comprises polyphonic Strings and monophonic Solo sections, and promises to recreate "how adult movies sounded thirty years ago". There are ensemble, phaser and reverb effects, and you can also morph between sounds.
Both the Strings and Solo sections come with various presets, and you can store up to 12 patches. Waldorf says that Streichfett is capable of delivering "rich and creamy pads unlike any other instrument". It offers both USB and MIDI ports.
You can find out more about Streichfett - which, according to Google Translate, means 'fat spread' - on the Waldorf website. Specs are below.
Waldorf Streichfett specs
- Fully polyphonic Strings Section with Violin, Viola, Cello, Brass, Organ and Choir presets
- 2'nd Layer with Violin/Viola Voicing Ensemble Effect for String Section
- Typical String Envelope Generator with Crescendo and Release
- Monophonic Solo Section, offering Bass, E-Piano, Clavi, Synth and Pluto sounds
- Dedicated Tremolo for Solo Section
- Switchable Envelope generator with variable Sustain setting and Attack/Decay (Release) function Effect Section with Animate, Phaser or Reverb
- Layer or Split for Solo Section
- Dedicated balance knob for quick adjustment of layered/split sounds
- Fully programmable with 3 x 4 memory locations
Controls
- Volume Pot
- Strings Section with organic preset select, Crescendo and Release pots
- 3-state Octave switch (Base/Both/8va)
- 3-state 2'nd voice switch
- Ensemble Effect pushbutton
- Solo Section with organic solo sound select pot
- Tremolo pot
- 3 state split switch (splitpoint low/mid/layer)
- 2 state sustain switch
- Balance pot with centre detend
- Effect Section with 3 state switch (Chorus/Phase/Animate)
- Effect Depth pot
- 3 state switch for memory bank position (A, B, C)
- 4 pushbuttons for program number (1 to 4)
- Full MIDI/USB Control
Connections
- Stereo Audio out (Left/Stereo, Right/Mono)
- Headphone out
- USB MIDI
- MIDI In/Out