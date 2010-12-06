Christmas on musicradar

Image: © Jon Hicks/Corbis
MusicRadar loves Christmas. In fact, we love it so much that, thoughout December, we'll be bringing you as fine a selection of festive and end-of-year features as you could wish for.
Whether you're looking for that perfect present, the best (and worst) in Christmas music or simply seeking to celebrate the year that's been 2011, we've got you covered and draped in tinsel.
Here's how our season of jollity is looking so far: keep checking back for more.
New for Christmas 2011
Interview: Wellington of The Wombles talks guitar gear and Christmas songs
6 things you didn't know about the making of Do They Know It's Christmas
Interview: the making of Band Aid's Do They Know It's Christmas?
The best DJ gear of 2011: speakers, headphones, mixers, apps and more
The best music tech gear of 2011: synths, DAWs, plug-ins, keyboards, apps and more
The best guitar gear of 2011: guitars, amps, FX and more!
The best drum gear of 2011: kits, electronic drums, cymbals, snares and more
10 big-time CD and vinyl boxsets for Christmas 2011
10 great Christmas edits and remixes
Rock stars pick their favourite Christmas songs of all time
The 15 worst album covers of 2011
10 killer Christmas gifts for drummers
10 must-have Christmas gifts for DJs
10 great Christmas gifts for hi-tech musicians
10 essential Christmas gifts for guitarists
Christmas classics
The 25 best Christmas songs of all time
The 18 best Christmas albums of all time
14 kick-ass alternative Xmas anthems
14 devastatingly bad Christmas songs
The Worst Christmas Album Covers Ever: Pt. 1