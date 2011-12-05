Rock stars pick their favourite Christmas songs of all time

When it comes to Christmas music, rock stars are no different from the rest of us. Some holiday tunes have them smiling and singing, raising their glasses of Yuletide cheer, while others have them simply staring out the window, lost in quiet nostalgia.

On the other hand, there are those certain dreaded Christmas ditties that have them gripping their ears in agony, yelling, "Turn it off! Turn it OFF!"

See? They're just like the rest of us.

MusicRadar asked 11 greats to name their favourite Christmas song of all time. Surprisingly, many of their choices are surprisingly traditional. But that just underscores the sheer magic of Christmas: no matter who you are, on the 25th of December, you get to be a child again.